Aston Villa beat champions Manchester City on Wednesday to extend their remarkable winning run at home as Liverpool closed to within two points of leaders Arsenal with victory at Sheffield United.

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay scored twice as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 and Fulham hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0, heaping the pressure on manager Steve Cooper.

Villa, who have now won 14 league games in a row at Villa Park, scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute, when Leon Bailey’s shot took a huge deflection off Ruben Dias.

The win, which lifts Unai Emery’s men into third place, means they equal a club record for consecutive home victories in league competition, previously achieved in 1903 and 1931.

