Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera praised the perseverance of his team after clinching a historic World Rally Championship title with two rounds to spare on Sunday, after he won the Rally New Zealand in Auckland.

One day after his 22nd birthday, Rovanpera became the youngest-ever world champion, smashing the record set by Briton Colin McRae, who was 27 when he won the 1995 title.

The son of former WRC driver Harri Rovanpera, the Finnish prodigy was a class above his rivals through the rain-plagued four-day rally in the upper North Island that tested driver skill to the limit.

Rather than simply defending his overnight lead, a confident Rovanpera extended his advantage over four short stages.

He wrapped up the title by winning the 17th and final powerstage, earning sufficient bonus points to ensure he cannot be overhauled by nearest rival Ott Tanak over the remaining WRC rounds in Spain and Japan.

