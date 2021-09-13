St Dominic parish church, Valletta, is hosting a number of religious functions this month, including the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross tomorrow, September 14. The Way of the Cross will be held at 5.45pm, followed by sung mass at 6.15pm.

The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 15. The Via Matris will be held at 5.45pm, followed by sung mass at 6.15pm.

On Thursday, September 16, Mass will be said at 6.45pm, followed by the 11th lecture on the life of St Dominic. The subject of the lecture, to be delivered by Fabian Mangion, is San Domenico in Soriano – Oasi Dumnikana fin-Nofsinhar tal-Italja.

The feast of St Dominic in Soriano will be celebrated on Friday, September 17. Holy rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by sung mass at 6.15pm. After mass, there will be the recitation of the chaplet (kurunella) to St Dominic, antiphon and Eucharistic Benediction.