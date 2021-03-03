Religious functions at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary during Lent will be the following:

The service of confession is offered daily between 9am and 7pm, while Psalms will be recited at the sanctuary on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8.15am.

The Via Matris is held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6pm; meditation on the Word of God is held on Wednesdays at 9am and 7pm.

Every Wednesday the sanctuary is open until 7.30pm, while the Rosary is being recited at the sanctuary’s parvis, daily at 7.30pm and 9pm. The Way of the Cross is held inside the sanctuary every Friday at 6pm.

Meanwhile, a special stand has been reserved at the sanctuary for those people who would like to offer food and other items to charity during Lent.