Bishops lambast government

The bishops of Honduras lambasted the government of the Central American country at the end of their annual plenary assembly. Their cri de coeur was “Enough!” They referred to the serious problems that are causing massive protests and migration. They warned that unless the situation improves “the consequences could plunge Honduras into a very difficult crisis to overcome”.

Among the problems mentioned were “the high cost of living, unemployment, serious shortcomings in the health and education systems, narco-politicians and corruption”. The bishops blamed “State powers” that “paralysed” the economy and condemned the “disgraceful sale” of Honduras’ natural resources.

They said that these problems could bring about conflicts “as serious or more so than those that we’re living through today regarding health and education”.

‘Declare war on bullying’

In a video message to participants in the online conference ‘#StopcyberbullyingDay’ on June 21, Pope Francis said: “Do not forget that it is only legitimate for one person to look at another downwards, from above; do you know when? When helping them to get up. Any other way of looking from above downwards is not legitimate.

“We are journeyers, all equal; we all walk, all different, but all in harmony. Declare war on bullying, because it diminishes dignity, and stand up for dialogue; walking together, with patience of listening to the other. The peace will then be strong, and that same strong peace will let you discover your own dignity.”

Via Crucis for migrants

Mgr José Guadalupe Torres Campos, Bishop of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, said: “A migration strategy that can go beyond the imposition of tariffs that cause the militarisation of borders or the raising of human walls as an immediate response, must be based on human rights and put the migrant at the centre of political and social measures and better conditions for an orderly and safe migration.

“Many of them [migrants] knowingly or unknowingly, are candidates for asylum and shelter, both in Mexico and in the US, but this request has also become a Via Crucis for migrants. Migration cannot be seen as a problem, but as an opportunity.

“World Refugee Day is an opportunity for the Church to raise the voice in favour of those who have no voice, and to invite governments to develop actions that can facilitate the procedures of the request of asylum, as well as to guarantee the human rights of migrants in general, following the recommendations of the Pope.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)