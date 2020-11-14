A set of six 18th century religious paintings have been restored at the Żejtun parish church.

In a statement, the government said the paintings by Caravaggio-inspired artist Francesco Zahra had been restored to their former glory thanks for a €40,000 investment from the government’s cultural diplomacy fund.

The paintings, depicting scenes from the Old Testament of the Bible, can be viewed at the Oratory of the Sacrament at the Archpriest’s Church of Żejtun.

Born in 1710, Zahra is concisdered one of the most prominent Maltese artists of eighteenth century. His works, in Neopolitan baroque, are scattered across many churches, museums and private collections.

The restoration works were carried out under the management of restorers Professor Santè Guido and Giuseppe Mantella, who have previously worked on collections in the Vatican.