Religious pilgrimages will be allowed to take place as long as the number of attendees does not exceed 100 people, the health ministry said on Friday.

The clarification came a day after Health Minister Chris Fearne announced new restrictions on mass gatherings following a spike in COVID-19 cases, many linked to a large party and a religious festa.

New restrictions only allow one person per four square metres and require a two metre distance between tables of up to ten people.

The agreement was reached with the Curia. Religious pilgrimages traditionally form part of the annual village festa celebrations. This year bands have also been banned from taking part.

Events planned for more than 100 people must submit a risk assessment and apply for permits with the Malta Tourism Authority.

A number of festa marches, including the popular San Gejtanu Sunday march in Ħamrun, were cancelled prior to the announcement after a cluster of cases emerged from the Santa Venera feast.

The Valletta local council also cancelled a number of planned events, including a visit from President George Vella, following the spike.

The pressure to cancel large-scale mass events has continued to mount, with doctors, nurses and pharmacists threatening to strike if events like planned international music festivals are not cancelled by Monday.

Union members are being directed to refuse to carry out a wide range of duties, including directives that would impact non-urgent surgery if the demand is not met.

An online petition asking for an end to mass events has amassed 15,700 signatures in five days.

Organisers of some of the international festivals have been silent on calls for them to put a stop to plans to bring thousands of revellers from overseas.