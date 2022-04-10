These are quotes from the Pope’s addresses during his visit to Malta last week, the first two to political leaders on Saturday morning, the third to migrants at the Peace Lab on Sunday afternoon.

On rapacious greed

“In Malta, where the luminous beauty of the landscape alleviates difficulties, creation appears as the gift that, amid the trials of history and life, reminds us of the beauty of our life on earth. It must therefore be kept safe from rapacious greed, from avarice and from construction speculation, which compromises not only the landscape but the very future. Instead, the protection of the environment and the promotion of social justice prepare for the future, and are optimal ways to instil in young people a passion for a healthy politics and to shield them from the temptation to indifference and lack of commitment.”

On corruption

“To ensure a sound social coexistence… there is a need to shore up the foundations of life in society, which rests on law and legality. Honesty, justice, a sense of duty and transparency are the essential pillars of a mature civil society. May your commitment to eliminate illegality and corruption be strong, like the north wind that sweeps the coasts of this country. May you cultivate legality and transparency, which will enable the eradication of corruption and criminality, neither of which acts openly and in broad daylight.”

On migrants

“Siriman drew our attention to the most important thing: the dignity of the person. You are not statistics but flesh and blood people with faces and dreams. From the dignity of persons, we can and must start anew. Let us not be deceived by those who tell us ‘nothing can be done’, ‘these problems are too big for us’, and ‘let others fend for themselves while I go about my own business’. Let us never fall into this trap. Let us respond to the challenge of migrants and refu­gees with kindness and humanity.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)