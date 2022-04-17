Justice and truth

Addressing Italy’s High Council of the Judiciary, Pope Francis said justice requires truth, trust, loyalty, independence from other constituted powers, purity of intention and the ability to listen “to the cry of those who have no voice and suffer injustice”. The call to administer justice is a duty at the service of human dignity and the common good, he said. “Justice,” he explained, “must always accompany the search for peace, which presupposes truth and freedom.”

Sharing joy and sorrow

In a message to Muslims on the occasion of the celebration of Ramadan, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue said: “Sharing finds its most profound motivation in the awareness that all we are and all we have are gifts from God and that, in consequence, we have to put our talents at the service of all our brothers and sisters, sharing what we have with them. The best form of sharing springs from genuine empathy and effective compassion towards others. However, sharing is not limited to material goods. Above all, it involves sharing one another’s joys and sorrows, which are part of every human life. Pope Francis, for his part, affirmed that a shared pain is halved and a shared joy is doubled.”

Don’t be afraid

His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, said: “The enemy comes at us, saying: Be fearful! Be afraid! The enemy’s propaganda and ideology carry a fear factor. But today, God himself is telling us: Ukraine, don’t be afraid!

“At this time, when the ene­my has trod on our land and made us cry, God is saying ‘rejoice’! Is that possible? Rejoice, not because you already have a solution to resolving grief but because God himself is embodied in your history, even in your grief and in your weeping. Today in Ukraine, God weeps with us to take away our weeping, and to share with us his ultimate eternal joy.”

