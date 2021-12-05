God and suffering

A survey by the Pew Research Centre found that few Americans blame God when bad things happen in their lives. It also found that 91 per cent of Americans believe in God or some supreme being. Ninety per cent of Catholics polled believe that suffering in the world comes from the actions of people, not God. Fifty-one per cent of Catholics said God does not stop suffering because it is part of a larger plan and 43% blame Satan. Only 17% said that sometimes suffering makes them doubt that God is all-loving.

Synodality not a fad

Between November 21 and 28 an ecclesial assembly of Latin America and the Caribbean in Mexico City gathered over 1,000 Church leaders. It was the first such meeting, including laity. Synodality was the theme.

In their concluding message the Church leaders said that “the outcry of those who suffer because of clericalism and authoritarianism in relationships, which leads to the exclusion of the laity, especially women in the process of discernment and decision-making on the mission of the Church, constitutes a great obstacle to synodality.

“The Church is, in itself, synodal. Synodality belongs to its essence. Hence, it’s not a passing fad or an empty slogan. With synodality we are learning to walk together as a Church, as the people of God, involving everyone without exclusion in the task of communicating the Gospel with joy – as missionary disciples going forth.”

Apathy: an enemy

Pope Francis, during his Angelus address last Sunday, said: “Apathy is a great ene­my of spiritual and Christian life. Apathy is a type of laziness that makes us slide into sadness, it takes away zest for life and the will to do things. It is a negative spirit that traps the soul in apathy, robbing it of its joy. It starts with sadness sliding downwards so that there is no joy. Guard your heart: that means to be vigilant!”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)