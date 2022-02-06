Seeking truth

Addressing the International Catholic Media Consortium ‘Catholic fact-checking’, Pope Francis said: “We can hardly fail to see that these days, in addition to the pandemic, an ‘infodemic’ is spreading: a distortion of reality based on fear, which in our global society leads to an explosion of commentary on falsified if not invented news. May we never tire of verifying data, presenting them in a suitable way, pursuing our search for truth. That search cannot yield to a commercial viewpoint, to the interests of the powerful, to great economic interests. Being together for truth also means seeking an antidote to algorithms projected to maximise commercial profit; it means working to promote an informed, just, sound and sustainable society. Without an ethical corrective, those instruments generate pockets of extremism and lead individuals to dangerous forms of radicalisation – and this is what conflict is.”

On paying tax

At a meeting with officials from Italy’s revenue agency, the Pope said: “[Taxation] must favour the redistribution of wealth, safeguarding the dignity of the poor and the least, who always risk being trodden underfoot by the powerful. The taxman, when he or she is just, promotes the common good.

“Transparency in the management of money, which comes from the sacrifices of many workers, reveals freedom of spirit, and teaches people to be more motivated in paying their taxes, especially if fiscal revenue contributes to overcoming inequality, making investments to create jobs, guaranteeing good healthcare and schooling, and creating infrastructure that facilitates social and economic life.”

Limitless love

During his Angelus address last Sunday, the Pope said: “Faced with our closures, he does not withdraw: he does not put brakes on his love. Faced with our closures, he goes forward. And today he invites us too to believe in good, to leave no stone unturned in doing good.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)