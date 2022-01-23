True solidarity

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, in a statement to mark Rev Martin Luther King Jr, Day 2022, said “our nation has become more polarised and our divisions angrier”. He added: “In his Letter from a Birmingham Jail, Rev. King reminds us that we are brothers and sisters, part of a beautiful web of relationships of mutual care, each depending on others as others depend on us. ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’ he wrote. ‘We are… tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.’”

Measure of success

In a message to the participants in the event ‘Preparing the future, building a sustainable, inclusive, regenerative economy’, organised by the Vatican and Deloitte, Pope Francis said:

“I urge you to make concrete commitments, to do your part so that the economy and finance are at the service of people and our Mother Earth. May your measures of success not be profits, expansion, and short-term and shortest-term returns. Instead, may the measure be the number of people who move out of extreme poverty, who can work decently. Is it so difficult to assure the conditions whereby everyone can contribute to transforming the world with their work?”

Christianity is a person

At the funeral of the late president of the EU parliament David Sassoli, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna, said:

“For him, politics was, had to be, for the common good and a democracy that is always inclusive, humanitarian and humanist. This is why he wanted a united Europe with founding values. [Sassoli was a man of] “not ideologies, but ideals; not calculations, but a vision so that even Europe does not live for itself, because Christianity is not just an idea, but a person, Jesus, who passes through people and into history.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)