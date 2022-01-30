God is close

During his homily on January 23, Pope Francis spoke of the closeness of God:

“Christ reveals the face of God as one who cares for our poverty and takes to heart our destiny. God is not an overlord (padrone), aloof and on high – an ugly but untrue image of God – but a father (padre) who follows our every step. He is no cold bystander, detached and impassable, a ‘God of mathematics’. He is God-with-us, passionately concerned about our lives and engaged in them, even sharing our tears. He is no neutral and indifferent god, …He is always present. God is close at hand, and he wants to care for me and for you, for everyone. That is how God is: close.”

Christians under attack in India

A report titled ‘Christians under attack in India’ listed more than 300 attacks on Christians within a span of nine months during 2020-21.

Bishop Oswald Lewis of Jaipur noted that India is a country where every religion is respected, but he added that “it is sad to see that a community that has been offering its service to everyone in the country, especially the poor and marginalised, has become the target. Such attacks are on increase. Besides, the inaction of the government encourages such groups who go unpunished.”

Defending life, accompanying women

Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chair of the US Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a recent homily: “Choosing life creates a society that looks to the future with hope, a society where a woman is never forced to choose between her future and the life of her child. ...we must work to protect in law the lives of the unborn, society’s most vulnerable and defenceless members. And we must redouble our efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, offering them loving and compassionate care.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)