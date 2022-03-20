Peace is fragile

In a statement after their spring meeting, the Catholic Irish bishops stated: “This invasion [of Ukraine] and aggression reminds us of the fragility of peace, even in Europe, a place that has experienced peace for much of the past seven decades. It is we as the people of Europe, together with the wider world, who must shape history at this crucial moment in time. The inspiration that informed the foundation of the various European institutions and organisations after World War II was peace and the development of economic, social and cultural ties. There is a crying need for the renewal of the ‘soul of Europe’ which must be based on the spiritual sources and roots which inspired those post-war developments.”

Confession as a service

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said “thanks to the amazing bravery of our army, Ukrainians were able to stop the enemy almost in every direction. We know that now, during the time of Great Lent, our people have a great need for the mystery of confession. Great Lent is a time of repentance, a time when we Christians rush to this holy mystery of God’s mercy to acknowledge our sins, to receive from our loving Lord the forgiveness of our sins and transgressions. All our priests are ready to serve their people.”

Pope: ‘Stop this massacre!’

At the conclusion of last Sunday’s Angelus, Pope Francis expressed horror over the barbarity of the killing of children, innocents and unarmed civilians: “In the name of God, let the cries of those who suffer be heard and let the bombings and attacks cease! Let there be a real and decisive focus on negotiation, and let the humanitarian corridors be effective and safe. In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre! God is only God of peace. He is not God of war, and those who support violence profane his name.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)