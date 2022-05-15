Persecution continues in China

Asia News, the website of the Institute of Pontifical Institute of Foreign Missions, noted that at least 10 priests, all belonging to the underground (unofficial) community of Baoding (Hebei), have disappeared in police custody from January 2022 until today. Several priests, who are still free, fear they may be arrested soon. The website said it is clear the agreement the Vatican signed with the Chinese government has not stopped the persecution of the Catholic underground Church.

‘Knows his sheep’

In his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “The Good Shepherd knows his sheep. It means that the Lord, ‘while he reads our inner beings’, loves us, he does not condemn us. If we listen to him, we discover this – that the Lord loves us. The way to discover the Lord’s love is to listen to him. Thus, our relationship with him will no longer be impersonal, cold or a front. Jesus is looking for a warm friendship, trust, intimacy. He wants to give us a new and marvellous awareness – that of knowing we are always loved by him and, therefore, that we are never left alone by ourselves. Being with the good shepherd allows us to live the experience what the psalm speaks about: ‘Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil; for you are with me’ (Ps 23:4).”

Pope’s prayer intention for May

Pope Francis, in his prayer intention for May, invites the Church to pray for young Catholics to be courageous in their response to God’s call to holiness. He held up Mary’s courageous and determined “yes” to the Lord, and called on Catholics to imitate her readiness to improve the world. “Don’t forget that in order to follow Mary you need to discern and discover what Jesus wants from you, not what you might think you can do.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)