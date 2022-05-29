Refusing Communion

US bishops have for a long time disagreed on whether or not to refuse communion to pro-abortion politicians.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone recently instructed priests in his archdiocese not to give communion to Speaker Nancy Pelosi due to her stance on abortion.

The Washington Examiner inquired about the position of Cardinal Gregory of Washington. It was told “the actions of Archbishop Cordileone are his decision to make in the archdiocese of San Francisco. Cardinal Gregory has not instructed the priests of the archdiocese of Washington to refuse Communion to anyone.”

Ask for peace

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to strive for meekness and ask for the gift of peace especially when their hearts are upset, impatient or angry.

“Jesus demonstrates that meekness is possible. He incarnated it specifically in the most difficult moment, and he wants us to behave that way too, since we are heirs of his peace,” he said.

“Let us learn to say every day: ‘Lord, give me your peace, give me your Holy Spirit’. And let us also ask this for those who live next to us, for those we meet each day, and for the leaders of nations. May Our Lady help us welcome the Holy Spirit so we can be peacemakers.”

Economy serves Church’s mission

Fr Juan Antonio Guerrero, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, warned that economic matters must remain at the service of the Church’s mission, not the other way around. “As the pope has often repeated, it is not for us to serve the economy, but for the economy to serve us. The economy is not the primary activity of the Roman Curia. It helps make it possible to carry out the mission of the Curia. It must do so without losing the credibility of the Church’s mission.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)