Christian joy

Commenting on the Beatitudes on the Feast of All Saints, Pope Francis said: “The joy of the Christian is not fleeting emotion or optimism, but the certainty of being able to face every situation under God’s loving gaze, with the courage and strength that come from him. Saints, even amid tribulations, experienced this joy and bore witness to it. Without joy, faith becomes rigorous, oppressive, and risks ailing with sadness. A desert Father said sadness is ‘a worm that burrows into the heart’, which corrodes life. Let us ask ourselves: are we joyful? Am I a joyful Christian or not? Do we spread joy or are we dull, sad, with a funeral face? Remember: there is no holiness without joy!”

Lobby Congress

Catholic bishops in the US are urging Americans to write to members of Con­gress: “In order to end the pandemic here, we must end it everywhere. Tell Congress to act now! The US must push for additional global vaccine donations and healthcare sup­plies. Take action and remind our elected officials that by helping others abroad, we also help ourselves here at home. Lift your voice today to protect the health and safety of our global family!”

Judging badly

At the General Audience of November 3, Pope Francis spoke of judging others badly: “When we are temp­ted to judge others badly, as often happens, we must rather reflect on our own weakness. How easy it is to criticise others! But there are people who seem to have a degree in gossip. Every day they criticise others.

“Take a look at yourself. It is good to ask ourselves what drives us to correct a brother or sister, and if we are not in some way co-responsible for their mistake.

“In addition to giving us the gift of gentleness, the Holy Spirit invites us to be in solidarity, to bear other’s burdens: illness, lack of work, loneliness, pain… and many other trials that require the proximity and love of our brothers and sisters.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)