Baptism is our identity card

On October 9, Pope Francis made an address on the occasion of the opening of the Synod. An extract follows:

“Participation is a requirement of the faith received in baptism. As the Apostle Paul says, “in the one Spirit we were all baptised into one body” (1 Cor 12:13). In the Church, everything starts with baptism. Baptism, the source of our life, gives rise to the equal dignity of the children of God, albeit in the diversity of ministries and charisms. Consequently, all the baptised are called to take part in the Church’s life and mission. Without real participation by the People of God, talk about communion risks remaining a devout wish. …Enabling everyone to participate is an essential ecclesial duty! All the baptised, for baptism is our identity card.”

Humanity is one

French-born Dominican Fr Olivier Poquillon spoke to Crux Now about the three concepts on which the Synod on synodality is based: communion, mission and participation. His comment about communion follows:

“Communion is Fratelli Tutti: humanity is one and you cannot find a solution for one part of humanity without addressing the rest of it,” he said. “Participation, it’s a personal choice. I can remain in the sidelines, looking at those who are having a hard time and not intervene. But I’m still part of the game, and it’s my responsibility – and choice – as a baptised to get involved. It’s like in the Gospel, you can look at the Lord passing you by or yell with those crucifying the suffering ones. Or you can stand up when he calls you and follow him.”

Faith and giving

During his Angelus address on October 10, Pope Francis said: “A faith without giving, a faith without gratuitousness is an incomplete faith. We could compare it to rich and nourishing food that nonetheless lacks flavour, or a more or less well-played game, but without a goal: no, it isn’t good, it lacks ‘salt’.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)