Women’s roles

In a video message on behalf of Pope Francis at the Women’s Forum G20 in Italy, Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said the Pope emphasises “the irreplaceable contribution of women in building a world that can be a home for all”. He said women “know how to weave life’s threads with quiet patience” and have a role to play to promote “selflessness”. This quality, he said, is important to counteract the shortsighted interests that only look to immediate profitability.

CoE bishop joins Catholic Church

Michael Nazir-Ali, an ex-Church of England bishop of Rochester, wrote to the Daily Mail on how he feels about his decision to join the Catholic Church:

“Bitter, because I am saddened that the Church of England is not the Church I joined. There are many who remain committed to biblical faith and values. But as an institution it seems to be losing its way.

“Sweet, because I am excited about the opportunities joining the Ordinariate will bring: to uphold human rights and help millions of suffering Christians and others round the world. The Catholic Church is a global organisation, which gives it strength.”

Hunger not news

In a video message to participants in the fourth world meeting of popular movements, the Pope said:

“Despite advances in bio­technology, millions have been deprived of food, even though it is available. This year 20 million more people have been dragg­ed down to extreme food insecurity; severe destitution has increased; and the price of food has risen sharply. The numbers relating to hunger are horrific [in] countries like Syria, Haiti, Congo, Senegal, Yemen, South Sudan [and] in many other poor countries, and not infrequently in the rich world as well. Annual deaths from hunger may exceed those of COVID. But this does not make the news. It does not generate empathy.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)