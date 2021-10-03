‘Top of class’ mentality

In his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said: “Sometimes, instead of being humble and open communities, we give the impression of being the ‘top of the class’ and keep others at a distance; instead of trying to walk with everyone, we show off our ‘believer’s licence’: ‘I am a believer’, ‘I am Catholic’, ‘I belong to this association’, and the others, poor things, do not. This is a sin. Showing off one’s ‘believer’s licence’ is to judge and exclude. Let us overcome the temptation to judge, to categorise, and God preserve us from the ‘nest’ mentality, that of jealously guarding ourselves in the small group of those who consider themselves good.”

The gift of hope

Addressing the UN on September 25, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said: “As new crises arise and others persist, we need hope to persevere in addressing them. Hope keeps us motivated when problems seem unsolvable. It fosters resilience and inspires us to put in hard work even when we may not be able to see results achieved in our lifetime. For Christians, hope is the most divine gift that can exist in the heart of mankind. It sees and loves what will be, in time and in eternity.”

Inclination to solidarity

An excerpt of the Pope’s message for World Youth Day on November 21: “Experience showed us our fragility, but it also revealed our virtues, including our inclination to solidarity. All over the world, we saw great numbers of individuals, including many young people, helping to save lives, sow seeds of hope, uphold free­dom and justice, and act as peacemakers and bridge builders. When a young person falls, in some sense all humanity falls. Yet when a young person rises, it is as if the whole world rises. Young people, what great potential you have in your hands! What great strength you have in your hearts!”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)