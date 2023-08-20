Witness of solidarity

Addressing the Christian Workers’ Movement in Segovia, Spain, Pope Francis said work is “an essential component of life and human dignity”.

“Work is not simply a productive activity, but a means by which we cooperate with God in the work of creation and realise ourselves as human beings. Our commitment cannot be limited to isolated speeches or actions, but must be a constant witness of solidarity and support to people in situations of labour and social vulnerability.”

Francis said Christians cannot remain enclosed in the walls of our church buildings but should reach out actively to those in need and to seek “just and lasting solutions” to job insecurity.

Pope: call and welcome Jesus

In his Angelus address of August 13, Pope Francis said:

“Today, Christ repeats to each of us: ‘Take heart; it is I. Do not be afraid!’ Take heart because I am here, because you are no longer alone on the turbulent waters of life. And so, what should we do when we find ourselves on the open sea at the mercy of headwinds? What should we do when we face the fear of the open sea, when we see only darkness and we feel we are going under? We need to do two things that the disciples do in the Gospel: They call on and welcome Jesus. At the worst moments, in the darkest of storms, call on Jesus and welcome Jesus.”

Married priests?

According to the newspaper The Australian, Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane suggested that Aboriginal tribes should be exempt from the requirement of priestly celibacy, as there is “no way you’re going to recruit a celibate clergy in those cultures”.

Bishop Charles Gauci of Darwin agreed: “With Aboriginal people, we need to be respectful of culture. Pope Francis has said he is open in certain situations to ordaining married men; that is not off the agenda.”

