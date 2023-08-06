Nuclear weapons: morally untenable

Commenting on Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer, John Charles Wester, Archbishop of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the US, said: “I think the film raises a consciousness of the whole nuclear weapons crisis we’re in, and that’s a good thing and we need to talk about it. We’re kind of hoping a lot of people see [Oppenheimer] because it will give us a Segway to talk about this issue. What do we do about it now, and how can we live this morally untenable reality of all the nuclear weapons that could destroy civilisation?”

An à la carte religion or faith?

In an exclusive interview with La Croix, Bishop José Ornelas Carvalho, head of the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference, commented about the Church in Portugal:

“We actively expressed our opinion in the debates on euthanasia. But we always debate with respect for everyone’s opinion. But on divisive issues such as abortion, the end of life, or gender issues, Catholics themselves hold different positions, and we have to respect them.

“Today, being a Christian in Portugal is to some extent an ‘à la carte’ religion. For some, it’s faith... and a critical attitude towards the Church as an institution. Others are more committed.”

Pope: ‘Are you seeking, finding, buying?’

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis said:

“Seeking: am I searching in my life? Do I feel fine, accomplished, am I satisfied, or do I exercise my desire for good? Am I in spiritual retirement? How many young people are in retirement! “The second action, finding: do I practise discerning what is good and comes from God, knowing how to renounce what leaves me with little or nothing?

“Finally, buying: do I know how to spend myself for Jesus? Is he in first place for me; is he the greatest good in life? It would be nice to say to him today: ‘Jesus, you are my greatest good’. Each one of you in your heart, say now: ‘Jesus, you are my greatest good’.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)