Christians are a minority
While almost 72% of people England and Wales in 2001 described themselves as Christians, only 42%, or 27.5 million people, described themselves as “Christian” in 2021, according to a November 29 bulletin from the Office for National Statistics. 37.2%, or 22.2 million said they had “no religion”. This is an increase from 25.2% of the population in 2011 and from 14.8% in 2001. 40% of the London population is Christian, while 15% are Muslim and 5% Hindu. Among Londoners overall, 25% profess a non-Christian religion.
Always begin anew
The possibility of beginning anew with Jesus was emphasised by Pope Francis during his Angelus address on the Second Sunday of Advent. He said:
“Therefore, bravura is not important to welcome God, humility is. It requires getting off the pedestal and being immersed in the water of repentance. …Advent is a moment of grace to take off our masks and line up with those who are humble, to be liberated from the presumption of the belief of being self-sufficient, to go to confess our sins and to welcome God’s pardon, to ask forgiveness from those whom we have offended. And let us remember one thing: with Jesus, there is always the possibility of beginning again. Always!”
Praying for volunteers
Pope Francis’ prayer intention for December is for those involved in voluntary work: “Being a volunteer who helps others is a choice that makes us free; it opens us to other people’s needs – to the demands of justice, to the defence of the poor, to the care of creation. It means being artisans of mercy: with our hands, with our eyes, with an attentive ear, with our closeness. The world needs volunteers and organisations committed to seeking the common good.”
(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)
