Silence and prayer

During his Angelus address last Sunday, Pope Francis commented on the day’s gospel reading:

“To proceed on the journey of life, we need to be stripped of the ‘more’, because to live well does not mean being filled with useless things, but being freed from the superfluous, to dig deeply within ourselves so as to hold on to what is truly important before God. Only if, through silence and prayer, we make space for Jesus, who is the word of the Father, will we know how to be freed from the pollution of vain words and chatter.”

No godparents … for now

If you live in the diocese of Massa Carrara-Pontremoli in Italy you will not be able to choose godparents for your children’s baptism or confirmation. Bishop Mario Vaccari has decided to suspend the selection of godparents for the next three years. He said that in choosing godparents, families tended to prioritise “emotional ties or good social relationships” over pastoral ones. Their role was reduced “to a simple liturgical presence”.

He said the diocese will now study the best way forward for “possible new forms of accompaniment that bring back and recover the true ecclesial meaning” of godfather and godmother.

Waiting for Christmas

Robert Mickens shared on Croix International his thoughts about Advent:

“Advent is meant to be a time of patient waiting for Christmas, perhaps a quieter and more sober season to prepare for the celebrating that, ideally, should come only weeks later. But we don’t seem to do a very good job of waiting. Our liturgical season has fallen prey to the secular and commercial influences that tell us we don’t have to wait, that we can have or experience everything right now. That is a pity.

“But, in a way, we should probably not be surprised. Since Christmas is the one holiday that so uniquely offers a brief moment of hope that peace and human goodness can and eventually will conquer our wars and divisions, it’s understandable why people just can’t wait for the actual day to arrive.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)