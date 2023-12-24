Not sappy sentimentality

Terre Sainte Magazine editor Marie-Armelle Beaulieu wrote in La Croix International about this year’s Advent in the Holy Land:

“If there’s joy in giving gifts that are sometimes frivolous, how much more can there be peace in giving something that will restore the humanity of those who suffer. The reality of the Christmas message is that Jesus comes forth from the Trinity to take all the complexities of human life, right up to the point of dying on a cross to save humanity. This is the meaning of Christmas – it is anything but sappy sentimentality.”

Inconvenient truths

Phyllis Zagano wrote in the National Catholic Reporter about inconvenient truths:

“Pope Francis spoke about a different kind of freedom to the people not threatened by war, to the people with credit cards at the ready to buy whatever strikes a fancy. He spoke about a freedom that feeds the soul and brings interior peace. He told of a place where individuals are freed from the superfluous, from the pain of wanting what is unnecessary.

“Francis said you can only find that place in silence. He said freedom is necessary from what he called ‘the pollution of vain words and gossip’. He said that is essential.

“There are too many hurting people frightened today. Can we not quietly focus on their needs this season and discard the noise and disrespect that fuels the wars? Can we not seek peace?”

A free spirit

Pope Francis, during his Angelus address for the third Sunday of Advent, said that John the Baptist’s authentic, free and courageous spirit helped motivate others to do better and more to become role models of good living.

He said: “In every age, the Lord sends men and women like this. Do we recognise them? Do we try to learn from their witness, allowing ourselves to be challenged?”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)