Prevent violence against women

Addressing staff of the Italian Central Anti-Crime Directorate on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, Pope Francis said: “Women often not only find themselves facing situations of violence, but then, when the case is reported, they do not get justice, or the times of justice are too long.

“We need to unite, collaborate, network, and what we need is not just a defensive network but, above all, a preventive network. This is always crucial when trying to eliminate a social scourge which is also linked to cultural attitudes, mentalities and deep-rooted prejudices.”

Catholic investment

The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences published a document entitled Mensuram Bonam (For Good Measure) on November 25 to help Catholic institutions/individuals invest in a way consistent with the values of their faith. The document says no investment of money is morally neutral; “either God’s kingdom is being advanced by the assets we deploy, or it is being neglected and undermined”. “Faith-consistent investing” has a lot in common with “socially responsible investing”, but “goes much further in terms of moral responsibility” because it is based on Catholic social teaching with its “vision of the human person, his/her integral development and vocation in relationship with God, with other persons and with creation”.

China violated agreement

The Vatican reacted to the Chinese government’s decision to transfer Bishop Peng Weizhao, who the pope had appointed as underground bishop of Yujiang, to Jiangxi, to serve officially as an auxiliary bishop. The Vatican said this “has not taken place in conformity with the spirit of dialogue between the Vatican and Chinese parties and what has been stipulated in the provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)