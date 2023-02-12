Over 300m Christians persecuted

According to the annual report by Open Doors, one in seven Christians face high levels of persecution and discrimination for their faith. This amounts to 312 million Christians who face very high or extreme levels.

Open Doors is an organisation that helps persecuted Christians. Its annual World Watch List noted that 5,621 Christians were killed for their faith last year.

The 10 nations with the highest levels of persecution are North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, Eritrea, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Sudan.

‘Parishes are not a club’ ‒ pope

In a video made by World­wide Prayer Network, Pope Francis explained his vision for parishes: “Parishes are not a club for the few, which give a kind of social belonging.” He said parishes “have to become schools of service and generosity, with their doors always open to those who are excluded. To all.” They must be “close-knit communities, without bureaucracy, people-centred”.

‘Don’t be cold bureaucrats’

Pope Francis told the priests and religious in the Democratic Republic of Congo on February 2 to be careful not to become “cold bureaucrats of the spirit” concerned more with finances and turning a profit in business affairs than spreading the Gospel.

“It is scandalous when this happens in the life of a priest or religious, for they should be models of sobriety and inner freedom, be transparent in our intentions and free from compromise with money, joyfully embracing evangelical poverty and working with the poor.

“You are precious and important. May you always be channels of the Lord’s consoling presence, joyous witnesses of the Gospel, prophets of peace amid the storms of violence, disciples of love, ever ready to care for the poor and suffering.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)