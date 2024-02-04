Password for joy

In a message in the edition of YouCat, a cathecism for adolescents, the pope wrote:

“Love is the primary reason for the existence of the Church.

“Jesus is the centre of our heart. How, in fact, can we not have feelings of true affection toward him who has made us partakers of a love, that of the Father, a love about which it is impossible to imagine a greater one?

“Here is the password for a truly lively and joyful life: to look at and judge what happens to us and the decisions we are called to make with the same eyes, with the same feelings, with the same attitude that embodied Jesus.”

On being a journalist

Pope Francis spoke about being a journalist during a meeting with journalists accredited to the Vatican:

“Being a journalist is a vocation, somewhat like that of a doctor, who chooses to love humanity by curing illnesses. In a certain sense, the journalist does likewise, choosing to touch personally the wounds of society and the world. It is a calling that emerges at a young age and which leads you to understanding, shedding light, and recounting. I wish for you to return to the roots of this vocation, to recall it, to remember the calling that unites you in such an important task. How much need to know and to tell on the one hand, and how much need to cultivate an unconditional love of truth on the other.”

AI and faith

Sébastien Fath, a regular columnist for La Croix, wrote about AI and faith:

“In some church networks, often evangelical ones, artificial intelligence (AI) is now being discussed, but also conceived and configured in service of disseminating theological knowledge, understanding the bible, and... conversion.

“Far superior to pat answers of the past, AI stands out, notably for its ability to evolve in its content, adapting in real-time to users’ questions, interactions, and queries. In other words: it takes on the role of a teacher, a pedagogue, a faithful and responsive partner in the faith journeys of the 21st century.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)