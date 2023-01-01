The following are extracts from the pope’s message on the 56th World Day of Peace being celebrated today:

Not what we hoped for

“At the very moment when we dared hope the darkest hours of the pandemic were over... we witnessed the onslaught of another scourge: war... While a vaccine has been found for COVID-19, solutions have not yet been found for the war. The virus of war is more difficult to overcome than the viruses that compromise our bodies, because it comes, not from outside us, but from within the heart corrupted by sin.”

Centrality of word ‘together’

“This experience has made us more aware of the need to restore the word ‘together’ to a central place. For it is together, in fraternity and solidarity, that we build peace, ensure justice and emerge from disasters. Indeed, the most effective responses to the pandemic came from social groups, public and private institutions, and international organisations that put aside their interests and joined forces to meet the challenges. Only the peace that comes from a fraternal and disinterested love can help us overcome personal, societal and global crises.”

We all are interconnected

“We cannot ignore one fundamental fact, namely that the many moral, social, political and economic crises we are experiencing are all interconnected, and what we see as isolated problems are actually causes and effects of one another. Consequently, we are called to confront the challenges of our world in a spirit of responsibility and compassion. …Only by responding generously to these situations, with an altruism inspired by God’s infinite and merciful love, will we be able to build a new world and contribute to the extension of his kingdom, which is a kingdom of love, justice and peace.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)