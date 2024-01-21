The following are extracts from the pope’s exchange of greetings for the New Year with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See:

Surrogacy

“The path to peace calls for respect for life, for every human life, starting with the life of the unborn child in the mother’s womb, which cannot be suppressed or turned into an object of trafficking. In this regard, I deem deplorable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs. A child is always a gift and never the basis of a commercial contract. At every moment of its existence, human life must be preserved and defended; yet I note with regret, especially in the West, the continued spread of a culture of death, which in the name of a false compassion discards children, the elderly and the sick.”

Importance of dialogue

“To be sure, dialogue requires patience, perseverance and an ability to listen, yet when sincere attempts are made to put an end to disagreements, significant results can be achieved. One example that comes to mind is the Belfast Agreement, also known as the Good Friday Agreement, signed by the British and Irish governments. It can serve as an example to motivate and encourage authorities to trust in peace processes, whatever the hardships and sacrifices they entail. The way to peace is through political and social dialogue, since it is the basis for civil coexistence in a modern political community.”

Cemetery in Mediterranean

“Sadly, in the last 10 years, the Mediterranean has turned into a great cemetery, as tragedies continue to unfold, due also to unscrupulous human traffickers. Let us not forget that the great number of victims includes many unaccompanied minors.

“The Mediterranean should instead be a laboratory of peace, ‘a place where different countries and realities can encounter each other on the basis of the humanity we all share’.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)