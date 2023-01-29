Bishops offer mediation

The bishops of Peru offered to mediate to solve the crisis the country is going through.

The bishops said it is the Church’s duty to be a sign of solidarity. “Enough promoting polarisation. Let’s stop hurting each other! No more fighting! This situation requires dialogue, listening, and decision. We regret the violence, because it only breeds more violence. The death of over 50 Peruvians is a deep wound in the heart of our people, as well as the suffering of all the wounded, civilians and police.”

God close to us

In his homily last Sunday, Pope Francis spoke of the Word of God: “Like a sword, the Word penetrates life, enabling us to discern the feelings and thoughts of the heart, that is, making us see where the light of goodness is to be afforded room and where, instead, the thick darkness of vices and sins is to be resisted. When it enters us, the Word transforms our hearts and minds; it changes us and leads us to direct our lives to the Lord. Here is Jesus’s invitation: God has come close to you; recognise his presence, make room for his Word, and you will change your outlook on life. I can also put it like this: place your life under the Word of God. This is the path the Church shows us.”

Awe not aesthetics

Addressing participants in a training course for liturgical celebrations, Pope Francis said “a liturgical celebration that does not evangelise is not authentic”. Without evangelisation, the liturgy “an aesthetic, nice ballet, but it is not authentic celebration”.

“Awe is different from aesthetic pleasure: it is encounter with God. Only encounter with the Lord gives you awe.” He added that the Vatican II reform of the liturgy was “to accompany the faithful to recover the ability to live the liturgical action in its fullness and to continue to marvel at what happens in the celebration before our eyes”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)