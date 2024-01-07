Pope on women

In his homily on January 1, Pope Francis said: “The Church needs Mary in order to recover her own feminine face, to resemble more fully the woman, Virgin and Mother, who is her model and perfect image, to make space for women and to be ‘generative’ through a pastoral ministry marked by concern and care, patience and maternal courage. The world, too, needs to look to mothers and to women in order to find peace, to emerge from the spiral of violence and hatred, and once more see things with genuinely human eyes and hearts. Every society needs to accept the gift that is woman, every woman: to respect, defend and esteem women, in the knowledge that whosoever harms a single woman profanes God, who was ‘born of a woman’.”

Quoting Luther

The pope also quoted Martin Luther: “It was not the fullness of time that brought about the sending of the Son of God, but the sending of the Son that brought about the fullness of time.”

Pope on Rome

In the end-of-year vespers, the pope spoke about hope, gratitude and Rome:“The charm of the historic centre of Rome is perennial and universal, but it must also be possible for the elderly or those with motor disability to be able to enjoy it; and the ‘great beauty’ needs to correspond to simple decorum and the normal functionality of places and situations in ordinary, everyday life. Because a city that is more liveable for its citizens is also more welcoming for everyone.”

Gift of diversity

The pope’s prayer intention for January is “that the Spirit help us recognise the gift of different charisms within the Christian community, and to discover the richness of different ritual traditions in the heart of the Catholic Church.” The prayer is disseminated by the pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer).

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)