No to abortion in EU charter

The Bishops of the European Union (COMECE) expressed regret over European Parliament motion asking the European Council to include the right to abortion as part of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. COMECE warned that promoting radical political agendas “endangers fundamental rights, including freedom of thought, conscience and religion, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, and damages social cohesion”. They cautioned that the inclusion of abortion in the charter “may intensify confrontations among our fellow citizens and between member states”.

Biden’s order is ‘disturbing’

Reacting to President Joe Biden’s executive order promoting abortion access, Archbishop William Lori, chair of the US Bishop’s Committee on Pro-life Activities, said: “It is deeply disturbing and tragic that President Biden is choosing... to use his power to promote and facilitate abortion in our country, seeking every possible avenue to deny unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life. Rather than using the power to increase support and care to mothers and babies, the executive order seeks to facilitate the destruction of defenceless, voiceless human beings.”

A mission for Europe’s youths

Addressing young people gathered at the EU Youth Conference in Prague, Pope Francis said: “As young Europeans you have an important mission. If in the past your ancestors went to other continents, not always for noble interests, it is now up to you to present the world with a new face of Europe.

“Don’t be seduced by the sirens that pro­pose a life of luxury reserved for a small slice of the world. Instead... aspire to a life of dignity and sobriety, without luxury and waste, so that everyone in our world can enjoy a dignified existence.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)