The Secretariat of the Synod to be held in October has published the Synod’s working document, entitled ‘For a synodal Church: Communion, participation, mission’. The following are extracts on the characteristics of such a Church:

Horizon of community

20. A synodal Church is founded on the recognition of a common dignity deriving from baptism, which makes all who receive it sons and daughters of God, members of the family of God, and therefore brothers and sisters in Christ, inhabited by the one Spirit and sent to fulfil a common mission. …A synodal Church cannot be understood other than within the horizon of communion, which is always also a mission to proclaim and incarnate the Gospel in every dimension of human existence.

A listening Church

22. A synodal Church is a listening Church: this awareness is the fruit of the experience of the synodal journey, which is a listening to the Spirit through listening to the Word and listening to each other as individuals and among ecclesial communities, from the local level to the continental and universal levels. …This style of listening is necessary to mark and transform all the relationships that the Christian community establishes among its members as well as with other faith communities and with society as a whole, especially towards those whose voice is most often ignored.

Desire to be humble

23. As a Church committed to listening, a synodal Church desires to be humble, and knows that it must ask forgiveness and has much to learn. A synodal Church is a Church of encounter and dialogue. A synodal Church is called to practise the culture of encounter and dialogue with the believers of other religions and with the cultures and societies in which it is embedded, but above all, among the many differences that run through the Church itself. This Church is not afraid of the variety it bears, but values it without forcing it into uniformity. A synodal Church promotes the passage from “I” to “we”.

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)