Respect others

In an interview in Al Ittihad, a daily published in the UAE, Pope Francis condemned the recent burning of the Quran: “I feel angry and disgusted at these actions. Any book considered sacred must be respected out of respect for its believers, and freedom of expression must never be used as an excuse to despise others, and to allow this, must be rejected and condemned. Interfaith cooperation is based reciprocity, respect for the other and the truth.”

German exodus

522,821 German Catholics left the Church in 2022, the German bishops’ conference announced. This is double the number that left in 2019. Just 1,447 adults joined the Church in 2022 and 3,753 Catholics who had left, returned. During the pandemic just 4.3 per cent attended Sunday Mass. It rose to 5.7 per cent after the restrictions were lifted.

Indian pogrom

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry said the violence in the Indian state of Manipur is “ethnic cleansing of Christians”. Christians of various denominations as well as churches are under attack. He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “When such ethnic cleansing is happening in our country, our prime minister told the American Congress there is absolutely no discrimination in India. Honourable prime minister, we have to ask you: Can you keep your hand on your chest and tell the suffering Christians of Manipur there is no religious discrimination in this country?”

Pope’s prayer

Explaining his prayer intention for July, Pope Francis said: “If you are the same at the end of Mass as you were at the beginning, something is wrong. The Eucharist is the presence of Jesus, it is deeply transforming. Jesus comes and must transform you. Let us pray that Catholics place at the centre of their lives the Eucharistic celebration, which transforms human relationships and opens up an encounter with God and their brothers and sisters.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)