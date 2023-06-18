Extracts from a message from Pope Francis to members of the European People’s Party group in the European Parliament:

On pluralism

“A large parliamentary group must foresee a certain internal pluralism. However, on issues in which primary ethical values and important points of Christian social doctrine are at stake, it is necessary to be united. …The Christian politician should be distinguished by the seriousness with which he or she confronts issues, rejecting opportunistic solutions and holding firm to the criteria of the dignity of the person and the common good.”

Two principles

“Think of the two principles of solidarity and subsidiarity. There are ethical and political aspects linked to each one of these two principles that you share with colleagues of different affiliations, who respectively emphasise one or the other; but the interweaving of the two, the fact of activating them together and making them work in a complementary fashion, is proper to Christian-inspired social and economic thought, and is therefore particularly entrusted to your care.”

Vision of Europe

“This is the vision of a Europe that holds unity and diversity together. A Europe that fully appreciates the different cultures of which it is composed, its enormous wealth of traditions, languages, identities, which are those of its people and their histories; and that is capable, with its institutions and its political and cultural initiatives, to ensure that this very rich mosaic composes coherent forms.”

On fraternity

“Fraternity can be a source of inspiration for those who want to reanimate Europe. Christian politicians should be recognised by their ability to translate fraternity into concrete actions of good poli­tics at all levels: local, national, international. For example, challenges such as migration or care for the planet, can only be faced by starting from this inspiring principle: human fraternity.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)