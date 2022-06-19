The scourge of pornography

Pope Francis in his June 10 address to the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) called for the Church to accompany families.

He said: “One cannot speak of sustainable development without solidarity between generations… States have the task of removing obstacles to the growth of families and of recognising that the family constitutes a common good to be rewarded, with natural positive consequences for all.”

He added: “The scourge of pornography, now spread everywhere via the web, must be denounced as a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women. It is not only a matter of protecting children – the urgent task of the authorities and all of us – but also of declaring pornography as a threat to public health. It would be a serious illusion to think that a society in which abnormal consumption of sex on the internet is rampant among adults is then capable of effectively protecting minors.”

Caring for victims

Hans Zollner, the German Jesuit who is one of the Catholic Church’s leading experts on sex abuse, addressed a conference organised by the French bishops:

“I’m going to scandalise you. The Church does not exist. It is not a monolithic block. On the contrary, in the same room, same parish and same diocese you have victims and abusers – responsible people and irresponsible people. I await the moment when we understand that caring for victims is at the heart of our ministry.”

Women in the Church

The Church in France published the synthesis of the consultation carried out in preparation for the Synod.

On women in the Church, it notes: “The glaring disproportion between the number of women involved in the Church and the number of women who are in a position to make decisions... Their voices seem to be ignored… The way women are treated in the Church is not suitable... The Church is thus depriving itself of countless charisms and real possibilities of breaking out of clerical self-segregation.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)