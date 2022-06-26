‘Called to be Eucharist’

Reflecting on the gospel for the feast of Corpus Christi, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti said: “We are called to become Eucharist, like Jesus, who repeats to us: ‘Do this in remembrance of me’. When we celebrate the Eucharist, the memorial of the Lord’s death, we do not intend only to remember; we prepare ourselves to become living memory of Jesus. This is the school of Corpus Christi. Don’t worry about yourselves anymore, but care for your brothers and sisters: give of yourselves to feed them, just as Jesus did.”

Making faith understandable

In a message to Milan’s seminary staff, Pope Francis said “the community needs the work of those who attempt to interpret the faith, to trans­late and retranslate it, to make it understandable, to expound it in new words; it is a work that must be always done in every generation”. He added that the Church needs theologians who know how “to communicate the truths of faith, taking into account linguistic, social, cultural changes and competently using the media, without watering down, weakening or ‘virtualising’ the content. Sometimes sermons or catechesis are mostly composed of moralism and not ‘theological’ enough, that is, able to speak about God and answer the questions of meaning that accompany people’s lives, and which we often do not have the courage to formulate openly.”

Synodality: learning phase

Dominique Greiner, a moral theologian and senior editor at La Croix, wrote: “As far as synodality is concerned, the Church is still in a learning phase. Its members are still learning to dialogue, to value each other, to recognise their respective charisms, and discern together. Indeed, none of this happens spontaneously. Therefore, it is necessary to invent spaces for dialogue and doing things, as well as new ways of meeting, debating and making decisions.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)