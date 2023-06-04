He is harmony

On Pentecost, Pope Francis described the Holy Spirit as ‘harmony’:

“In our world today, there is so much discord, such great division. We are all ‘connected’, yet find ourselves disconnected from one another, anaesthetise by indifference and overwhelmed by solitude. So many wars, so many conflicts: it seems incredible the evil of which we are capable! “Yes, preceding and exceeding our own evil, our own divisions, there is the evil spirit who is ‘the deceiver of the whole world’ (Rev 12:9). He rejoices in conflict, injustice, slander; that is his joy.

To counter the evil of discord, our efforts to create harmony are not sufficient. Hence, the Lord, at the culmination of his Passover from death to life, at the culmination of salvation, pours out upon the created world his good Spirit: the Holy Spirit, who opposes the spirit of division because he is harmony, the Spirit of unity, the bringer of peace.”

War against creation

In his message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, Pope Francis called upon world leaders and Christians to “put an end to the senseless war against creation”.

“Just as the hearts of babies in the womb beat in harmony with those of their mothers, so in order to grow as people, we need to harmonise our own rhythms of life with those of creation, which gives us life.”

Do not stop dreaming

Addressing a conference promoted by La Civiltà Cattolica and Georgetown University, the US, Pope Francis said:

“You are eyes that see and dream. Not only see, but also dream. We human beings yearn for a new world that we will probably never see fully with our eyes, yet we desire it, we seek it, we dream of it. A Latin American writer once said that we have two eyes: one of flesh and the other of glass. With the eye of flesh, we see what is in front of us; with the eye of glass, we see our dreams. Woe to us if we ever stop dreaming, woe to us!”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)