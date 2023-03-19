Pope Francis lambasted gender ideology in an interview with the Argentine daily La Nación. These are excerpts:

Blurs differences

“Gender ideology is one of the most dangerous ideological colonisations. Why? Because it blurs differences and the value of men and women. Humanity grows through the tension of differences. The question of gender is diluting the differences and making the world the same, all dull, all alike, and that is contrary to the human vocation.”

A bit naive

“Some people are a bit naive and believe it is the way to progress. They do not distinguish what is respect for sexual diversity or diverse sexual preferences from what is already an anthropology of gender, which is extremely dangerous because it eliminates differences, and that erases humanity, the richness of humanity, both personal, cultural and social, the diversities and the tensions between differences.”

The pope added that he always distinguishes “between what pastoral care is for people who have a different sexual orientation and what gender ideology is”.

Ideological colonisation

The pope has often used the term “ideological colonisation”. On July 27, 2016, he told the bishops of Poland:

“Today, at school, children are taught that everyone can choose their sex. And why do we teach this? Because the books are those of the people and institutions that give you the money. These are ideological colonisations, also supported by very influential countries. And that is terrible! Speaking with Pope Benedict, he said to me: ‘Holiness, it is the time of sin against God the Creator!’ Clever! God created man and woman; God created the world this way, and we are doing the opposite. God gave us an ‘uncultivated’ state so that we could make it culture; but then, through this cultivation, we do things that bring us back to the ‘uneducated’ state!”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)