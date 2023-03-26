Manipulating the human body

The US bishops’ Committee on Doctrine issued a ‘Doctrinal Note on the Moral Limits to Technological Manipulation of the Human Body’.

They refer to interventions involving “the use of surgical or chemical techniques... to exchange the sex characteristics of a patient’s body for those of the opposite sex or for simulations thereof. These interventions are not morally justified.

“Catholic healthcare services must not perform interventions, whether surgical or chemical, that aim to transform the sexual characteristics of a human body into those of the opposite sex or take part in the development of such procedures. They must employ all appropriate resources to mitigate the suffering of those who struggle with gender incongruence, but the means used must respect the fundamental order of the human body.”

Cardinals on gay union blessings

Cardinals Gerhard Müller and Raymond Burke, in interviews with Raymond Arroyo on ETWN’s The World Over, reacted to the German bishops’ announcement that they would proceed with blessings for same-sex unions. Cardinal Müller said: “There must be a trial and they must be sentenced and they must be removed from their office.” Mgr Burke also called for appropriate sanctions as listed in the Code of Canon Law.

On being healed

Commenting on last Sunday’s Gospel reading, Pope Francis said the blind man reacts well, with surprise, gratitude and joy. He is now free in body and spirit, bearing open witness to Jesus without fear, unafraid of what others will say or do, having lived a difficult life before of begging and being considered a cursed outcast.

“Now healed, he no longer fears those contemptuous attitudes because Jesus has given him his full dignity – on the Sabbath in front of everyone, Jesus liberated him and gave him sight without asking him anything.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)