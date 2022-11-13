No hosts in Cuba?

According to a Catholic News Agency report, the St Teresa Discalced Carmelite Monastery in Havana informed all dioceses in Cuba that it no longer had hosts for sale. “We have been working with the little flour that was left and what was in reserve has already run out. We hope and trust in the Lord that we can resume work soon, and once we have enough to distribute to all the dioceses, we will notify you,” it said in an announcement.

Start with yourself

In his homily at Bahrain National Stadium, Awali, on November 5, Pope Francis said: “That is what the Lord asks of us: not to dream idealistically of a world of fraternity, but to choose, starting with ourselves, to practise universal fraternity, concretely and courageously, persevering in good even when evil is done to us, breaking the spiral of vengeance, disarming violence, demilitarising the heart. The Apostle Paul echoes Jesus when he writes: ‘Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good’ (Rom 12:21).”

Women’s dignity

During the press conference on the plane taking him back to the Vatican from Bahrain, the pope spoke about the dignity of women: “Equality between men and women is still not universally found. We have to keep fighting for that because women are a gift. God didn’t create man and then give him a little dog for fun. He created them equal, man and woman. And what Paul wrote in one of his letters about male-female relationships, which seems old-fashioned to us today, at that time was so revolutionary that it was scandalous. He said the man should take care of the woman as his own flesh. This, at that moment, was a revolutionary thing. All women’s rights come from this equality. And a society that is unable to give the woman her place does not move forward.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)