Gift for others

Presiding a mass at St Peter’s Basilica on November 19, the 7th World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis said:

“Brothers and sisters, on this World Day of the Poor, the parable of the talents is a summons to examine the spirit with which we confront the journey of our lives. We have received from the Lord the gift of his love and we are called to become a gift for others.

“The love with which Jesus cared for us, the balm of his mercy, the compassion with which he tended our wounds, the flame of the Spirit by which he filled our hearts with joy and hope – all these are treasures that we cannot simply keep to ourselves, use for our own purposes, or bury beneath the soil.”

Approaching the sick person

On November 18, the pope addressed the members of two Italian associations of doctors:

“There are two other opposite and equally dangerous phenomena that are spreading: on the one hand, the pursuit of health at all costs, the utopia of eliminating illness, removing the daily experience of vulnerability and limitation; on the other hand, the abandonment of those who are weaker and more fragile, in some cases with the proposal of death as the only way. The sick person must be approached with the attitude of the Good Samaritan. …There are three features of God that always help us to go forward: closeness, compassion and tenderness.”

The great healers

In a statement issued at the end of the 7th Buddhist-Christian Colloquium, which took place in Bangkok, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue said:

“As Buddhists and Christians, we see the Buddha and Jesus as great healers. The Buddha pointed to greed and Jesus to sin as the cause of suffering. Jesus and the Buddha proposed love and compassion as medicine to drive out the darkness in the human heart and the world. Buddhists and Christians, for thousands of years, have adopted compassionate ways of living to address the suffering of life.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)