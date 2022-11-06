Technology and common good

At a UN conference on tele­communications, Vatican representative Sr Raffaella Petrini emphasised the need to respect the human person in the digital continent. She said “we must aim to develop instruments of integration that are accessible to all segments of the population while respecting human rights, cultural sensitivities and traditions, with particular attention to women, young people, and people with disabilities.”

Peace vs virus of selfishness

Pope Francis encouraged Madagascar’s priests and religious men and women residing in Rome to form a unified spiritual family, centred on the love of Christ, and the joy the Lord gives.

“Our personal and community experience of consecration to Christ is proof that life can be lived differently in the light of the Gospel, which gives true joy. We see too many people following their own self-interests. Pursuing personal interests, this ‘virus of selfishness’, threatens peaceful coexistence between peoples, as between the sons and daughters of the same country. Faced with this situation, your personal and community experience of consecration to Christ is proof that life can be lived differently in the light of the Gospel, which gives true joy.”

Secularisation of All Saints Day

In an op-piece in La Croix, Sister of Charity Nuala Kenny wrote: “The young are the Church of today and tomorrow. The secularisation of All Saints’ Day gives us an unprecedented opportunity to reject the horror and despair and proclaim loudly the Resurrection. ‘O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?’ (1 Cor. 15:56). Remember: ‘If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile.’ (1Cor 15:14). But Jesus ‘has destroyed death and has brought life and immortality to light through the gospel’ (2 Tim 1:10). This is an eternity of love and peace, not of howling horror and despair.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)