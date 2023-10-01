Right to migrate and not to do so

On the 109th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, celebrated on September 24, Pope Francis reiterated that “there ought to exist the right to not emigrate”.

“The right to migrate has now become an obligation for many, whereas there ought to exist the right to not emigrate, to remain in one’s own country. It is necessary for every man and woman to be guaranteed the right to live a dignified life in the society in which they find themselves. Unfortunately, poverty, wars and the climate crisis force many to flee. Therefore, we are all required to create communities that are ready and open to welcome, promote, accompany and integrate those who knock on our doors.”

Women priests and celibacy

In an interview with Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Bishop Felix Gmur, president of the Swiss Bishops’ Conference, advocated for the abolition of celibacy and the admission of women to the priesthood.

“Celibacy means that I am available to God. But this sign is no longer understood by society today. The time is ripe to abolish celibacy. I have no problem at all imagining married priests.”

He added that the exclusion of women from priestly ordination should also fall. “The subordination of wo­men in the Church is incomprehensible to me. Changes are needed there.”

Reign of terror

During a press conference on the return trip from Marseilles to Rome, Pope Francis spoke, among other things, on migrants: “The people who come are first sold. Then they take away their money. Then they make them call their family to send more money. But they are poor people. It’s a terrible life. They suffer not only because they need to get out, but because it is the reign of terror there. They are slaves. And we cannot send them back like a ping-pong ball. No.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)