Church’s failure on abuse

The Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has condemned what it described as a failure on the part of Church authorities in abuse prevention.

“Every day seems to bring forth new evidence of abuse, as well as cover-up and mishandling by Church leadership around the world.

“We are long overdue in fixing flaws in procedures that leave victims wounded and in the dark both during and after cases have been decided,” it said, saying it will continue to study what is not working and will push for needed changes so that all those affected by abuse “get access to truth, justice, and reparation”.

A synodal Church

Jesuit Father Jos Moons, the author of several books on synodality, shared his views with La Croix International.

“In a synodal Church, disagreements should instead be the starting point for more in-depth conversations, to understand the other’s point of view. This presupposes very authentic listening, leaving one’s standards aside.

“When this is the case, we feel the tension diminish, and we position ourselves as fellow travellers seeking to explore the depths of things together.

“In the Church, we have hitherto cultivated an attitude of obedience to the institution. Now we need to be able to cultivate a spiritual attitude of seeking and obeying God.”

Better be a sinner than corrupt

In his October 1 Angelus address, the pope spoke about the parable of the young man who told his father he would go to the vineyard but did not go.

“Thus, he hides behind a ‘yes’, behind a false willingness. He gets by without conflict, but cheats and deceives his father, disrespecting him in a way that is worse than had he replied with a blunt ‘no’.”

“The problem with someone who behaves like this, the pope continued, “is that he or she is not a sinner, but is corrupt because they lie with no difficulty to cover up and disguise their disobedience without welcoming any honest dialogue or feedback.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)