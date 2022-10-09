Stop the war

Pope Francis dedicated his Angelus address last Sunday to the war in Ukraine.

“I deeply deplore the grave situation that has arisen in recent days… It increases the risk of nuclear escalation, giving rise to fears of uncontrollable and catastrophic consequences worldwide. My appeal is addressed first and foremost to the president of the Russian Federation, imploring him to stop this spiral of violence and death, also for the sake of his people.”

The pope also appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be “open to serious proposals for peace. After seven months of hostilities, let us use all diplomatic means, even those that may not have been used so far, to bring an end to this terrible tragedy. War in itself is a mistake and a horror.”

Pope’s prayer

The pope’s prayer intention for October is: “Let us pray that the Church, ever faithful to the Gospel and courageous in preaching it, may live in an increasing atmosphere of synodality and be a community of solidarity, fraternity, and welcome.”

Don’t be indifferent

Catholic bishops in Paraguay are encouraging lay people to be more involved in society.

“Dear brothers and sisters in the laity, together with Pope Francis, we invite you not to be indifferent to public affairs, not to close yourselves up in the churches and not to wait for ecclesial directives to fight for justice, for more humane forms of life for all.

“As Catholics, you are to be missionary disciples of the Lord. Go and proclaim the Good News to our people; transform your families, your workplaces; participate in public life, in neighbourhood organisations, in your political party, in cooperatives... be leaven; illuminate with the witness of your life the shadows of sin that threaten the dignity of the smallest, the poor, the weak in our society.”

