Social and political inertia

Thanking promoters of the ‘Open Hospitals in Syria’ project for their work in the suffering nation, Pope Francis recalled that, in the encyclical Fratelli Tutti, he had written “the story of the Good Samaritan is constantly being repeated” and the pope had commented that “social and political inertia are turning many parts of our world into a desolate byway, even as domestic and international disputes and the robbing of opportunities are leaving great numbers of the marginalised stranded on the roadside.” (No. 71).

No to death penalty

The Pope’s prayer intention for September is that the death penalty, which attacks the dignity of the human person, may be legally abolished in every country.

“Each day, there is a growing ‘no’ to the death penalty around the world. For the Church, this is a sign of hope. From a legal point of view, it is not necessary… Additionally, the death penalty is morally inadmissible, for it destroys the most important gift we have received: life. Let us not forget that, up to the very last moment, a person can convert and change. And in the light of the Gospel, the death penalty is unacceptable.”

Help for pregnant women

In their message for Labour Day, the US bishops urged the passage of the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act as a means of building a just economy for women and families.

“There is currently no federal law requiring employers to provide short-term, reasonable accommodations to pregnant women in the workplace and the PWFA would do so,” wrote Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US bishops’ domestic justice committee.

“No woman should be forced to risk her or her child’s health, miscarriage, preterm birth, economic security or losing insurance benefits just because she requests a short-term, reasonable, pregnancy-related accommodation.”

(Compiled by Fr Joe Borg)