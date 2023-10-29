Several priests, consecrated persons and lay people recently gathered for the first in a series of meetings aimed at helping those involved in vocations ministry to reflect more deeply on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in fostering more vocations.

Researcher Luke Buhagiar presented studies on the beliefs of Maltese youth, both within the Church and in secular contexts.

He said that reaching out to today’s youth in matters of faith and ministering to younger generations may be very challenging, especially when seeking an effective way to communicate the Gospel message. This, he said, was mainly due to youths’ “blurred understanding of faith” and what it means to live as a Catholic today.

Efforts are currently under way to strengthen a newly established network between vocation promoters working within the Church in Malta. This includes cultivating an atmosphere of ongoing discernment and formation among vocation promoters themselves, as well as among their respective congregations and institutions.

The aim is to foster a unity and fraternal spirit that will hopefully attract more youths to consider dedicating their lives to God and to others.

Visit seminaryvocationcentre.mt for more information.