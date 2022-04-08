Relikc is back with a new single and music video titled Chemicals. The song is a collaboration with one of Malta’s finest vocalists Pamela Bezzina, and is a soulful ballad which is not typical of the band.

On the other hand, Pamela is well-known for her Soul and Gospel background, making her the perfect fit for the song.

The song is the third release since Relikc’s change in line-up, and further solidifies their departure from their history of light-hearted music.

The music video was filmed at the Archaeological Museum in Valletta in collaboration with Heritage Malta, and also features a string quartet alongside the band and singers.